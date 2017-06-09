Fiji Time: 12:41 PM on Friday 9 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chance of a lifetime

Nasik Swami
Friday, June 09, 2017

ORGANISERS of the Miss World Fiji Pageant are ready to crown the next queen to represent the country on the world stage.

After two months of rigorous preparations, 14 contestants will take to the stage tomorrow night at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel where one ambitious young woman will get the lifetime opportunity to represent Fiji at the 66th Miss World Pageant in China later this year.

Yesterday, Miss World Fiji pageant director Andhy Blake said Fiji would be very happy to know their new queen because all the contestants had Fiji at heart.

"We had the private judging today (yesterday) and all the girls did very well. The contestants showcased a lot of confidence, poise and talent," Mr Blake said.

He said the standard of the pageant had increased over the years and the members of the public should expect a great show tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66140.6424
JPY 54.503751.5037
GBP 0.37670.3687
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68530.6523
AUD 0.65200.6270
USD 0.49170.4747

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man denies rape claim
  2. Cement supplier halts production
  3. LEGO votes plea
  4. Fragile islands
  5. Farmers cautioned
  6. Chance of a lifetime
  7. Plea for crossing
  8. FSC tries to lure youths to sugarcane farming
  9. Ocean clean up
  10. Flotsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  6. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)