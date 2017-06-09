Chance of a lifetime

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Miss World Fiji finalists in their evening gowns at the Grand Pacific Hotel yesterday. From left: Ashwinta Reddy, Jane Prasad, Achal Narayan, Bulou Nasuguvanua, Nanise Rainima, Esther Bolavutia, Neha Narayan, Sheenal Swastika, Adi Salanieta Tuira, Tal

ORGANISERS of the Miss World Fiji Pageant are ready to crown the next queen to represent the country on the world stage.

After two months of rigorous preparations, 14 contestants will take to the stage tomorrow night at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel where one ambitious young woman will get the lifetime opportunity to represent Fiji at the 66th Miss World Pageant in China later this year.

Yesterday, Miss World Fiji pageant director Andhy Blake said Fiji would be very happy to know their new queen because all the contestants had Fiji at heart.

"We had the private judging today (yesterday) and all the girls did very well. The contestants showcased a lot of confidence, poise and talent," Mr Blake said.

He said the standard of the pageant had increased over the years and the members of the public should expect a great show tomorrow.