Ocean clean up

Alisi Vucago
Friday, June 09, 2017

IT was a different start to the day for some people yesterday.

They were out and about before sunrise, paddling and collecting plastic bags and other rubbish.

For the group, it was a way to celebrate World Oceans Day.

The celebration was a call for greater commitment from ordinary Fijians towards healthy oceans.

Paddlers began from the Maritime Academy, parallel to Queen Elizabeth Drive up to the junction opposite Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority headquarters.

Along the way they were joined by stand up paddlers who collected plastic bags in the ocean.

Spokesperson for the organising committee Reverend James Bhagwan said the World Oceans Day celebration was to haul plastic waste out of the sea.

"More than 100 ocean athletes and enthusiasts showed up this morning to paddle along the Suva seawall collecting 20 garbage bags of plastic bottles, food wrappers and styrofoam containers," he said.

A reflection was given by Reverend Francois Pihaatae, general secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches, who also paddled in one of the outriggers and was part of the flotilla.

A special prayer was said by the Most Rev Winston Halapua, Archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of Polynesia and former crew member of the Uto Ni Yalo.

The Viti SUP and Va'a fleet in partnership with Fiji Yachting, Fiji Outrigger Association and the Uto Ni Yalo Trust were part of the event.

The River to Ocean Paddle Series is supported by Bank South Pacific's Go Green Initiative, The Yacht Shop, BIC Sports, SPREP, PFD (Fiji) Ltd, Uprising Beach Resort, Bluewater Craft, Leylands and Goodman Fielder and the Hot Bread Kitchen

The next river to ocean clean-up paddle will be from Navua River to Deuba on June 24.








