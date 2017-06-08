Competition ends, crowning awaits

Update: 7:35PM AS two days remain for the crowning of the next Miss World Fiji, the 14 contestants vying for the title participated in the final rounds of public judging today.
Pageant
director, Andhy Blake said the contestants showcased a lot of confidence, poise
and talent during the private judging.
Mr Blake
said the 14 young girls were excited for the crowning night, where one
ambitious young woman would get the opportunity to represent Fiji at the 66th
Miss World Fiji Pageant in China later this year.
The
crowning will take place at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel this Saturday.