Competition ends, crowning awaits

NASIK SWAMI
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 7:35PM AS two days remain for the crowning of the next Miss World Fiji, the 14 contestants vying for the title participated in the final rounds of public judging today.

Pageant director, Andhy Blake said the contestants showcased a lot of confidence, poise and talent during the private judging.

Mr Blake said the 14 young girls were excited for the crowning night, where one ambitious young woman would get the opportunity to represent Fiji at the 66th Miss World Fiji Pageant in China later this year.

The crowning will take place at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel this Saturday.








