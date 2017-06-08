Cement supply shortage

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum earlier today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:21PM THE Pacific Cement Limited has stopped cement production.

At a press conference this afternoon, Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the stop in production has resulted in a shortage of cement supply in the country.

He said as a proactive measure, the government would allow people to import cement from overseas as long as it meets the AS3972 standard.

He said the importation would be duty free and not limited to any particular business.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Pacific Cement had also agreed to sell their Clinker to Tengy so they could also start producing cement to meet the needs of the country.

"Pacific Cement in fact stopped production about 11 days ago so the only supplier in the market at the moment is Tengy Cement," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

He said Pacific Cement knew about the problem some months back that they would actually stop production but did not see it fit to inform the various stakeholders within the market and also Government.

"By way of background information, Pacific Cement provides approximately about or up to 80 per cent of cement requirements in Fiji.

"Tengy provides the balance. The problem also was the fact that Tengy can actually up its production level but it does not have the clinker which is actually the raw material that is a key ingredient in the production of cement."

"This means we will get cement into the market. Now this will mean about 14,400 tonnes of cement per month."