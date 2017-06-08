Cement supply shortage

Update: 7:21PM THE Pacific Cement Limited has stopped cement production.
At a press
conference this afternoon, Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the
stop in production has resulted in a shortage of cement supply in the country.
He said as
a proactive measure, the government would allow people to import cement from
overseas as long as it meets the AS3972 standard.
He said the
importation would be duty free and not limited to any particular business.
Mr
Sayed-Khaiyum said Pacific Cement had also agreed to sell their Clinker to
Tengy so they could also start producing cement to meet the needs of the
country.
"Pacific
Cement in fact stopped production about 11 days ago so the only supplier in the
market at the moment is Tengy Cement," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.
He said
Pacific Cement knew about the problem some months back that they would actually
stop production but did not see it fit to inform the various stakeholders
within the market and also Government.
"By way of
background information, Pacific Cement provides approximately about or up to 80
per cent of cement requirements in Fiji.
"Tengy
provides the balance. The problem also was the fact that Tengy can actually up
its production level but it does not have the clinker which is actually the raw
material that is a key ingredient in the production of cement."
"This means
we will get cement into the market. Now this will mean about 14,400 tonnes of
cement per month."