Fiji Time: 10:49 PM on Thursday 8 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Yabakivou is Miss FBC

LITIA CAVA
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 7:13PM TWENTY-five-year-old Anaseini Yabakivou will be representing Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) at this year's Hibiscus festival.

Miss FBC News Anaseini Yabakivou was born in Fiji but was raised in New Zealand.

The family left Fiji to settle in New Zealand when she was eight-years-old.

She used to work as a retail manager in a shop in New Zealand but is here in Fiji for a one year break as she hopes to spend more time with her grandparents in the village.

Ms Yabakivou is originally from Muana, Toga in Rewa.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.422851.4228
GBP 0.37660.3686
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.65150.6265
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Navy divers to detonate explosives
  2. $12.5m write-off
  3. A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction
  4. Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
  5. Four-year suspension
  6. Fijians need a 'living wage'
  7. Super sub
  8. New iguana species
  9. Workers told 'look long term'
  10. Floatsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  6. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  7. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  8. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  9. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  10. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)