Yabakivou is Miss FBC

+ Enlarge this image Miss FBC to the Vodafone Hibiscus Festival, Anaseini Yabakivou. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 7:13PM TWENTY-five-year-old Anaseini Yabakivou will be representing Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) at this year's Hibiscus festival.

Miss FBC News Anaseini Yabakivou was born in Fiji but was raised in New Zealand.

The family left Fiji to settle in New Zealand when she was eight-years-old.

She used to work as a retail manager in a shop in New Zealand but is here in Fiji for a one year break as she hopes to spend more time with her grandparents in the village.

Ms Yabakivou is originally from Muana, Toga in Rewa.