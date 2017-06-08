Yabakivou is Miss FBC

Update: 7:13PM TWENTY-five-year-old Anaseini Yabakivou will be representing Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) at this year's Hibiscus festival.
Miss FBC
News Anaseini Yabakivou was born in Fiji but was raised in New Zealand.
The family
left Fiji to settle in New Zealand when she was eight-years-old.
She used to
work as a retail manager in a shop in New Zealand but is here in Fiji for a one
year break as she hopes to spend more time with her grandparents in the
village.
Ms
Yabakivou is originally from Muana, Toga in Rewa.