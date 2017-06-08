Ban lift visit

Update: 6:50PM A HIGH level delegation from New Zealand's Ministry of Primary Industries visited the Koronivia Research Station today accompanied by officers from the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji.
The team is
currently in the country following the lifting of the export ban placed on
local eggplants.
The trip to
the Station was an opportune time to inspect the Protein Bait Machine and High
Temperature Forced Air Experimental Unit.
NZMPI Chief
Technical Officer Dr. Stephen Butcher said the main purpose of the visit to the
Station was to experience first hand steps put in place by the Ministry of
Agriculture in enhancing export pathways to New Zealand.