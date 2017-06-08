Fiji Time: 10:49 PM on Thursday 8 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ban lift visit

MERE NALEBA
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 6:50PM A HIGH level delegation from New Zealand's Ministry of Primary Industries visited the Koronivia Research Station today accompanied by officers from the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji.

The team is currently in the country following the lifting of the export ban placed on local eggplants.

The trip to the Station was an opportune time to inspect the Protein Bait Machine and High Temperature Forced Air Experimental Unit.

NZMPI Chief Technical Officer Dr. Stephen Butcher said the main purpose of the visit to the Station was to experience first hand steps put in place by the Ministry of Agriculture in enhancing export pathways to New Zealand.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.422851.4228
GBP 0.37660.3686
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.65150.6265
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Navy divers to detonate explosives
  2. $12.5m write-off
  3. A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction
  4. Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
  5. Four-year suspension
  6. Fijians need a 'living wage'
  7. Super sub
  8. New iguana species
  9. Workers told 'look long term'
  10. Floatsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  6. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  7. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  8. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  9. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  10. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)