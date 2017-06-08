Ban lift visit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Briefing at the Koronivia Research Station. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:50PM A HIGH level delegation from New Zealand's Ministry of Primary Industries visited the Koronivia Research Station today accompanied by officers from the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji.

The team is currently in the country following the lifting of the export ban placed on local eggplants.

The trip to the Station was an opportune time to inspect the Protein Bait Machine and High Temperature Forced Air Experimental Unit.

NZMPI Chief Technical Officer Dr. Stephen Butcher said the main purpose of the visit to the Station was to experience first hand steps put in place by the Ministry of Agriculture in enhancing export pathways to New Zealand.