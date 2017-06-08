Fiji names team against Aussie test

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Vodafone Flying Fijians. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:50PM VODAFONE Flying Fijians coach John McKee has named three players who will be making their international debut for the team when it takes on the Wallabies in Melbourne this Saturday.

France-based Jale Vatubua, Viliame Mata who is currently playing for the Pro 12 Edinburgh club in Scotland and local based Kalivati Tawake will be donning the white jumper for the first time for the National 15s side this Saturday.

"I have been able to select a very strong and experienced team to take on the Wallabies in Melbourne on Saturday. My congratulations go to all the players and especially the three new caps, Jale Vatubua, Viliame Mata and Kalivati Tawake"McKee said.

"Preparation in Melbourne has been very good. I could definitely feel an increase in focus at training today as the players prepare for this important test match."

He said the test against Australia like any other test match will be regarded as a big challenge for the visiting side.

The Vodafone Flying Fijians team:

Campese Ma'afu, Sunia Koto, Peni Ravai, Tevita Cavubati, Leone Nakarawa, Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Naulia Dawai, Akapusi Qera, Nikola Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Vereniki Goneva, Jale Vatubua, Albert Vulivuli, Timoci Nagusa, Kini Murimurivalu, Tuapati Talemaitoga, Joeli Veitayaki, Kalivati Tawake, Api Ratuniyarawa, Viliame Mata, Nemani Nagusa, Seurpepeli Vularika, Benito Masilevu