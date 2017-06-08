Fiji Time: 10:49 PM on Thursday 8 June

$580k for test match

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 6:48PM THE FIJI Sports Commission handed over $580,000 to Fiji Rugby Union to help them in preparation for their upcoming test matches.

Chairman Peter Mazey said this is to show support for Fiji Rugby as they have the ability to host test matches and this year hosting two games.

�The hosting of this high level games are important to us and one of the things that we have to stress is that while we allocating this money for this three games its over two million to host,� Mazey said.

�It�s a very expensive exercise it takes the support of the World Rugby, sponsors, commission and of course the Government.

Mazey said they have given a lot of money to other sports and in the next few weeks they will be looking at the Oceania Athletics that will be hosted in Fiji.








