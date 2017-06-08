Fiji Time: 10:49 PM on Thursday 8 June

Tikoisuva retains title

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 6:47PM LITIA Tikoisuva and Jare Josaia won the 61st South Pacific Bowling Carnival men's and ladies single at the Suva Bowling Club yesterday.

Tikoisuva successful defended her title over Elizabeth Moceiwai 21-20 and was impressed with Moceiwai performance.

"Elizabeth played beautifully and I guess I was lucky sought of coming back strong," Tikoisuva said.

First time winner Jare Josaia of Vatukoula Bowling club said it feels great winning after they had to suffer the closure of their club back in Vatukoula.

"We weren't able to prepare for this competition so winning this is a big achievement for all of us," Josaia said.

The gold mine employee was over the moon after defeating Abdul Khalim 21-8 in the men's singles.








