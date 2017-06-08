EU wants stronger ocean governance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image EU Head of Delegation for the Pacific Andrew Jacobs (3rd from left) with other international agency reps at todays Pacific Voices conference. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:47PM THE European Union (UN) is taking the lead to create a stronger system of ocean governance around the globe with its main priority being the Pacific region.

Ambassador of the European Union (EU), Andrew Jacobs said the EU are proposing 50 actions in three priority arrears which was relevant for the Pacific while speaking at the opening of the Pacific Voices for a Global Ocean Challenge Conference in Suva earlier today.

"First, improving the international ocean governance framework. Secondly , reducing human pressures on the oceans and creating the conditions for a sustainable blue economy and thirdly strengthening international ocean research and data," Mr Jacobs said.

"Under the first priority, we are proposing to close existing legal gaps. We will promote the ratification and effective implementation of key global ocean governance instruments, such as the planned UNCLOS Implementing Agreement on marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction, and the ILO Work in Fishing Convention.

"We want to improve cooperation and coordination between international bodies, including Regional Fisheries Management Organisations.

"On the second priority, we will further engage in international action to preserve the oceans as climate regulators, mitigate the impacts of climate change on oceans, and achieve the global target of setting aside 10% of global waters as marine protected areas.

"Finally, on our priority to strengthen international research and data, we are proposing measures to further advance our knowledge of the oceans. Modern technologies are opening up new possibilities. Our aim is to create a worldwide marine data network open to all. And we will develop marine research and science partnerships with key international partners."

The conference concludes tomorrow.