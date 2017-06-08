EU wants stronger ocean governance

Update: 6:47PM THE European Union (UN) is taking the lead to create a stronger system of ocean governance around the globe with its main priority being the Pacific region.
Ambassador
of the European Union (EU), Andrew Jacobs said the EU are proposing 50 actions
in three priority arrears which was relevant
for the Pacific while speaking at the opening of the Pacific Voices for a
Global Ocean Challenge Conference in Suva earlier today.
"First,
improving the international ocean governance framework. Secondly , reducing
human pressures on the oceans and creating the conditions for a sustainable
blue economy and thirdly strengthening international ocean research and data,"
Mr Jacobs said.
"Under the
first priority, we are proposing to close existing legal gaps. We will promote
the ratification and effective implementation of key global ocean governance
instruments, such as the planned UNCLOS Implementing Agreement on marine
biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction, and the ILO Work in Fishing
Convention.
"We want
to improve cooperation and coordination between international bodies, including
Regional Fisheries Management Organisations.
"On the
second priority, we will further engage in international action to preserve the
oceans as climate regulators, mitigate the impacts of climate change on oceans,
and achieve the global target of setting aside 10% of global waters as marine
protected areas.
"Finally,
on our priority to strengthen international research and data, we are proposing
measures to further advance our knowledge of the oceans. Modern technologies
are opening up new possibilities. Our aim is to create a worldwide marine data
network open to all. And we will develop marine research and science
partnerships with key international partners."
The
conference concludes tomorrow.