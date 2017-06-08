Buffer for reserves

Update: 6:45PM EFFORTS are being made to maintain policies which have the effect of being buffers on Fiji's foreign reserves, says Reserve Bank of Fiji acting governor Ariff Ali.
Mr Ali said
while Fiji's foreign reserves remained well above the benchmark, the central
bank was working towards buffering above the benchmark as Fiji was prone to
natural disasters.
"This can
affect our export sector including tourism as well as external shocks which can
significantly increase our import bill, and in turn significantly impact our
foreign reserves," he said.
Presenting
to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs earlier today on
their January-July 2016 Report, Mr Ai said at the end of July 2016, Fiji's
foreign reserves were $1,982 million.
This, he
said, was just $18 million shy of the $2 billion mark and was sufficient to
cover 5.5 months of retained imports.
"As a small
open economy dependent on imports of a variety of goods such as medicine, food,
fuel, machinery, etc," he said.
"We need to
maintain a sufficient level of foreign reserves otherwise there will be
pressures on our exchange rate."
Mr Ali also
highlighted that the International Monetary Fund had set a benchmark on the
level of foreign reserves which states that it should be sufficient to cover 3
months of import.
Fiji's
foreign reserves reached an all-time high last month at $2.242 billion, an
unprecedented record level equivalent to cover 6.0 months of imports.
"These
foreign reserves are what the RBF holds in its accounts. In addition, we have allowed a number of
non-bank financial institutions to invest offshore," Mr Ali added.
"At the end
of July 2016, foreign reserves held by other institutions amounted to more than
$500 million."
