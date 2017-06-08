Buffer for reserves

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:45PM EFFORTS are being made to maintain policies which have the effect of being buffers on Fiji's foreign reserves, says Reserve Bank of Fiji acting governor Ariff Ali.

Mr Ali said while Fiji's foreign reserves remained well above the benchmark, the central bank was working towards buffering above the benchmark as Fiji was prone to natural disasters.

"This can affect our export sector including tourism as well as external shocks which can significantly increase our import bill, and in turn significantly impact our foreign reserves," he said.

Presenting to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs earlier today on their January-July 2016 Report, Mr Ai said at the end of July 2016, Fiji's foreign reserves were $1,982 million.

This, he said, was just $18 million shy of the $2 billion mark and was sufficient to cover 5.5 months of retained imports.

"As a small open economy dependent on imports of a variety of goods such as medicine, food, fuel, machinery, etc," he said.

"We need to maintain a sufficient level of foreign reserves otherwise there will be pressures on our exchange rate."

Mr Ali also highlighted that the International Monetary Fund had set a benchmark on the level of foreign reserves which states that it should be sufficient to cover 3 months of import.

Fiji's foreign reserves reached an all-time high last month at $2.242 billion, an unprecedented record level equivalent to cover 6.0 months of imports.

"These foreign reserves are what the RBF holds in its accounts. In addition, we have allowed a number of non-bank financial institutions to invest offshore," Mr Ali added.

"At the end of July 2016, foreign reserves held by other institutions amounted to more than $500 million."

