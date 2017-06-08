Remove unfair advantage

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:45PM FIJI's "Look North" policy and similar incentives should be made available not only to new companies but also to existing entities for new investment projects.

This, the Fiji Institute of Accountants (FIA) believes, would help achieve the overall investment and socio-economic goals while removing the unfair and unreasonable bias towards new companies.

The Look North Policy is Government's concerted effort to develop the Northern Division of the country in a broad arc from the western tip of Vanua Levu across the second biggest island to the third, Taveuni, and some of the islands in between.

In its submission to the Ministry of Economy on the 2017/2018 National Budget, the accounting institution stated that existing legislation required a company, which has a tax free region (TFR) licence, should derive all of its income from the TFR.

"As Government would appreciate, there are a number of circumstances which may require a company which has a TFR license to derive income or contract with entities outside the TFR.

"Hence, the existing requirements would be prohibitive and we recommend that the legislation be amended to allow some flexibility (for example, a company with a TFR licence should derive at least 70 per cent of its income from the TFR)."

Additionally, the FIA also noted that the provisions included in the regulations to the Income Tax Act 2015 did not allow for an application by the license holder to the relevant minister for the extension of time in which to complete a project.

"This aspect is vital especially where a project is unable to be implemented within 18-24 months because of the scope and quantum of investment of the project."