Govt drivers warned

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 5:34PM POLICE Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has warned Government vehicle drivers that the law was for every one and no Government vehicle driver would be excused if found breaking the law.

In a press conference earlier today, SSP Mishra said this also applied to private vehicle drivers.

"As far as Government vehicle is concerned, there is a transport policy introduced by the Ministry of Economy and every Government driver must respect all road rules."

"If a motorist comes across any bad driving behaviour, they have the right to lodge a report to the nearest police station and Police will conduct their investigations. No one is above the law," SSP Mishra said.








