Sports investment for University

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:32PM STUDENTS at the Fiji National University (FNU) will now have access to improved sports facilities.

This is after FNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nigel Healey revealed that the university was investing to upgrade their facilities in all their campuses Fiji wide.

"We are planning to build a gymnasium for our students at each campuses Fiji wide. We have a design finalized and we are consulting with stakeholders with the design. So we are upgrading all our sports facilities in all of our campuses," Professor Healey said.

Professor Healey also revealed that the Unistudio that was previously located at the Raiwai Campus would be built at the Nasinu Campus within the next two years.