LTA boss to investigate corruption

+ Enlarge this image The new LTA chief executive officer, Carmine Piantedos at a joint LTA - Fiji Police press conference today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 5:31PM LAND Transport Authority (LTA) new chief executive officer, Carmine Piantedosi has assured members of the public that all corruption claims against LTA officials would be investigated immediately because they affect the authority's reputation.

In a press conference earlier today, he reiterated that LTA still had a zero tolerance on bribery and corruption cases.

�Bribery and corruption against the LTA is very serious. From the board level to me and everybody in LTA, we are clear on the level of corruption, we have zero tolerance for these sorts of behaviour,� Mr Piantedosi said.

�I can guarantee that going forward, our processes, our systems, and the way we investigate is very focused on making sure that those claims are quickly dealt with because they are affecting our reputation.�