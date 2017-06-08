Fiji Time: 10:49 PM on Thursday 8 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

LTA boss to investigate corruption

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 5:31PM LAND Transport Authority (LTA) new chief executive officer, Carmine Piantedosi has assured members of the public that all corruption claims against LTA officials would be investigated immediately because they affect the authority's reputation.

In a press conference earlier today, he reiterated that LTA still had a zero tolerance on bribery and corruption cases.

�Bribery and corruption against the LTA is very serious. From the board level to me and everybody in LTA, we are clear on the level of corruption, we have zero tolerance for these sorts of behaviour,� Mr Piantedosi said.

�I can guarantee that going forward, our processes, our systems, and the way we investigate is very focused on making sure that those claims are quickly dealt with because they are affecting our reputation.�








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.422851.4228
GBP 0.37660.3686
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.65150.6265
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Navy divers to detonate explosives
  2. $12.5m write-off
  3. A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction
  4. Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
  5. Four-year suspension
  6. Fijians need a 'living wage'
  7. Super sub
  8. New iguana species
  9. Workers told 'look long term'
  10. Floatsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  6. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  7. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  8. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  9. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  10. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)