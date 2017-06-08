Fiji Time: 10:49 PM on Thursday 8 June

Sanatan Dharam IDC

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 4:45PM THE 2017 Sanatan Dharam Inter-District Championship will be played from June 29 to July 2 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Tournament official, Dhirendra Nand said the competition will witness an increase in the number of teams and they were expecting good competition from the teams.

In the open grade, two teams, Manukau from New Zealand and Melbourne will compete for the top prize money.

The winner in the open grade will walk away with $3000 prizemoney.

Meanwhile, the veterans and masters matches will be held at Korovuto College.








