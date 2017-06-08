Sanatan Dharam IDC

Update: 4:45PM
THE 2017 Sanatan Dharam Inter-District Championship will be played from June 29 to July 2 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.
Tournament official, Dhirendra Nand said the competition
will witness an increase in the number of teams and they were expecting good
competition from the teams.
In the open grade, two teams, Manukau from New Zealand and
Melbourne will compete for the top prize money.
The winner in the open grade will walk away with $3000
prizemoney.
Meanwhile, the veterans and masters matches will be held at
Korovuto College.