Update: 4:45PM THE 2017 Powerade Cup matches will be played at Albert Park on Saturday.

In the first match Central Crows will play Lion Raiders at 10am in the women�s competition before Raiwaqa Crows and Nausori Cats plays each other in the men�s competition at 11am.

West Coast Eagles will play Suva Lions at 1pm.

Meanwhile, Australian Football League Fiji will have a Bula Kick program for the children.