Receipts, payments not posted in FMIS

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 3:11PM THE Deputy Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Brigadier Aziz Mohammed, and his team this morning presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the audit findings of Office of the Auditor General (OAG) for 2015.

PAC chairman Ashneel Sudhakar noted that the qualified audit opinion by the OAG was based on the fact that the Trust Fund account Statement of Receipts and Payments for the RFMF Engineers Project Fund account with total receipts of $1,985,410 and total payments of $2,921,204 were not recorded in the FMIS general ledger.

Opposition member Ratu Sela Nanovo asked: "Why weren't receipts of $1.98m and payments of$2.92 million, transactions totalling close to $5 million, not taken into account. What sort of situation then allowed this to happen."

RFMF chief staff officer finance Talei Hicks replied: "The issue was that these receipts and payments were not reported in the FMIS which is what we are regularising now."

"Why wasn't it done then in 2015, that is the question because the amounts are big," Opposition member Aseri Radrodro asked. Mrs Hicks replied that the transactions were not part of FMIS.

When asked for clarification the senior officer from the OAG said it wasn't recorded in FMIS as it was part of Government funds from other ministries to RFMF but the issue here is that it should be captured in the FMIS.








