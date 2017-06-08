Receipts, payments not posted in FMIS

Update: 3:11PM THE Deputy Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Brigadier Aziz Mohammed, and his team this morning presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the audit findings of Office of the Auditor General (OAG) for 2015.
PAC chairman Ashneel Sudhakar noted that the qualified audit
opinion by the OAG was based on the fact that the Trust Fund account Statement
of Receipts and Payments for the RFMF Engineers Project Fund account with total
receipts of $1,985,410 and total payments of $2,921,204 were not recorded in
the FMIS general ledger.
Opposition member Ratu Sela Nanovo asked: "Why weren't
receipts of $1.98m and payments of$2.92 million, transactions totalling close
to $5 million, not taken into account. What sort of situation then allowed this
to happen."
RFMF chief staff officer finance Talei Hicks replied: "The
issue was that these receipts and payments were not reported in the FMIS which
is what we are regularising now."
"Why wasn't it done then in 2015, that is the question
because the amounts are big," Opposition member Aseri Radrodro asked. Mrs Hicks
replied that the transactions were not part of FMIS.
When asked for clarification the senior officer from the OAG
said it wasn't recorded in FMIS as it was part of Government funds from other
ministries to RFMF but the issue here is that it should be captured in the
FMIS.