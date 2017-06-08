Moana Loa looks for six

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A segment of "Rebirth", the first stage production by the Moana Loa Performing Arts Center. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:05PM SIX young people with a passion for the arts will get the rare opportunity this weekend to be nurtured into professional performer when the Moana Loa Performing Arts Center holds its first auditions this year.

The company will hold auditions to search for potential new members at the Fiji Arts Club Play house in Suva from 10am to 12pm on Saturday June 10.

On the back of the success of its first ever stage production, "Rebirth" in September 2016, the company has received a lot of demand for entertainment, a company founder, Glenville Lord said.

Formed by Lord, Ateca Ravuvu and Hawaiian based Kim Rova, the company provides various genres of stage performances including the newly popular aerial dance which the there founders were Fiji?s pioneers in.

"We are looking for young talented and passionate youths over the age of 18 to learn and represent the company through dance, music, aerial and theatre," Mr Lord said.

Moana Loa is looking for three male and three female dancers and interested dancers will be required to prepare and present an original dance presentation which is two minutes long.

"We are looking for creativity, uniqueness and most importantly dancers with passion for the arts, passion for dance. Dancers that are eager to learn and grow in all forms of the performing arts; dance, music, aerial and theatre."

The company says that while it is responding to the demands of the entertainment industry, the three principal dancers also wish to share their brand and knowledge of dance. Each of the founders have had extensive travel experience that they say can be used to "nurture and develop the talented youths of Fiji in to professional dancers and choreographers."

For those dancers who try out at the auditions, Mr Lord said they can look forward to a whole new take and eyes on the performing arts.