Moana Loa looks for six

Update: 3:05PM SIX young people with a passion for the arts will get the rare opportunity this weekend to be nurtured into professional performer when the Moana Loa Performing Arts Center holds its first auditions this year.
The company will hold auditions to search for potential new
members at the Fiji Arts Club Play house in Suva from 10am to 12pm on Saturday
June 10.
On the back of the success of its first ever stage
production, "Rebirth" in September 2016, the company has received a lot of
demand for entertainment, a company founder, Glenville Lord said.
Formed by Lord, Ateca Ravuvu and Hawaiian based Kim Rova, the
company provides various genres of stage performances including the newly
popular aerial dance which the there founders were Fiji?s pioneers in.
"We are looking for young talented and passionate youths
over the age of 18 to learn and represent the company through dance, music,
aerial and theatre," Mr Lord said.
Moana Loa is looking for three male and three female dancers
and interested dancers will be required to prepare and present an original
dance presentation which is two minutes long.
"We are looking for creativity, uniqueness and most
importantly dancers with passion for the arts, passion for dance. Dancers that
are eager to learn and grow in all forms of the performing arts; dance, music,
aerial and theatre."
The company says that while it is responding to the demands
of the entertainment industry, the three principal dancers also wish to share
their brand and knowledge of dance. Each of the founders have had extensive
travel experience that they say can be used to "nurture and develop the
talented youths of Fiji in to professional dancers and choreographers."
For those dancers who try out at the auditions, Mr Lord said
they can look forward to a whole new take and eyes on the performing arts.