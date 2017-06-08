200 new desks for Lomaivuna

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Lomaivuna High School with their new desks and chairs. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:04PM STUDENTS of Lomaivuna High School in the highland province of Naitasiri will finally be able to seat and study properly after requests for desk and chairs were addressed this week to the tune of $30,000.

The government funded 200 desks and chairs were given to the school whose roll is 369 students from a mostly commercial agriculture community.

The Deputy Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakeasi Waikere handed over the equipment to the school this week and said it was part of the efforts to ensure Fijians have better access to education.

The supply, which included six tables for teachers were a replacement to old furniture previously used by students.