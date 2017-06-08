Landmark taxi ruling

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image More opportunities for PSV drivers. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 2:23PM THE Supreme Court of Fiji in a landmark judgment has ruled that taxi owners can make their own arrangement with any driver with a PSV license without employing them.

A statement by the Land Transport Authority of Fiji (LTA) reports that the ruling was in response to a 2006 ruling by the Court of Appeal in the case of Hasan vs Transport Workers Union that raised a question about the nature of the working arrangements between the owner of a fleet of taxicabs and his drivers.

Its decision at that time was that a PSV licensed driver could work for the taxi owner (taxi permit holder) but only if he was employed by the company.

The judgment by the Supreme Court was clear in its ruling: PSV permit holders can hire out, (but not sell) their permits to other licensed PSV drivers who may not necessarily be employed by the taxi company.

Reacting to the ruling LTA Chief Executive Officer Carmine Piantedosi said this is a significant decision because it opens up opportunities for drivers without a permit to operate a PSV vehicle