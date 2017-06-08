Landmark taxi ruling

Update: 2:23PM THE Supreme Court of Fiji in a landmark judgment has ruled that taxi owners can make their own arrangement with any driver with a PSV license without employing them.
A statement by the Land Transport Authority of Fiji (LTA)
reports that the ruling was in response to a 2006 ruling by the Court of Appeal
in the case of Hasan vs Transport Workers Union that raised a question about
the nature of the working arrangements between the owner of a fleet of taxicabs
and his drivers.
Its decision at that time was that a PSV licensed driver
could work for the taxi owner (taxi permit holder) but only if he was employed
by the company.
The judgment by the Supreme Court was clear in its ruling:
PSV permit holders can hire out, (but not sell) their permits to other licensed
PSV drivers who may not necessarily be employed by the taxi company.
Reacting to the ruling LTA Chief Executive Officer Carmine
Piantedosi said this is a significant
decision because it opens up opportunities for drivers without a permit to
operate a PSV vehicle