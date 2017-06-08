Be part of Oceans Day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of Parliament come together to commemorate World Oceans Day in the Legislative Department. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:09PM BEING part of world wide World Oceans Day celerbations can reinforce the need for more concerted efforts at all levels so there is more attention given to our Oceans.

In a solidarity effort to recognise Fiji's role as co-host of the United Nations World Oceans Conference taking place in New York City today, the department displayed educational materials in the Parliament complex and will this afternoon clean up and plant mangroves along the foreshore on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Suva.

"By being part of the celebrations held around the world, it can reinforce the need for more concerted efforts at all levels to pay more attention to our oceans and for us in the Department, we can by continuing these initiatives even after June 8th in our own homes, neighborhoods, communities and villages as we make voluntary commitments to implementing targets for a sustainable ocean," Ms Namosimalua said.

"The Department is doing this also in support of the leadership role by our Government as co-host with Sweden for the Oceans Conference currently being held in New York. The Department recognizes that ours is an island nation surrounded by a vast ocean and on which a large number of its population depend for its sustenance; therefore our oceans must be looked after very well and not polluted."

The Legislative Department is hopeful that activities planned for the day will raise awareness which inturn leads to a reduction in ocean pollution.

"It's encouraging to see and hear about efforts by communities and various groups to not only talk about sustainable oceans, seas and marine resources, but actually implementing decisions taken by their leaders to treasure the ocean by changing perceptions, habits and practices."