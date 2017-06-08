Be part of Oceans Day

Update: 1:09PM BEING part of world wide World Oceans Day celerbations can reinforce the need for more concerted efforts at all levels so there is more attention given to our Oceans.
In a solidarity effort to recognise Fiji's role as co-host
of the United Nations World Oceans Conference taking place in New York City
today, the department displayed educational materials in the Parliament complex
and will this afternoon clean up and plant mangroves along the foreshore on
Queen Elizabeth Drive in Suva.
"By being part of the celebrations held around the world, it
can reinforce the need for more concerted efforts at all levels to pay more
attention to our oceans and for us in the Department, we can by continuing these
initiatives even after June 8th in our own homes, neighborhoods, communities
and villages as we make voluntary commitments to implementing targets for a
sustainable ocean," Ms Namosimalua said.
"The Department is doing this also in support of the
leadership role by our Government as co-host with Sweden for the Oceans Conference
currently being held in New York. The Department recognizes that ours is an
island nation surrounded by a vast ocean and on which a large number of its
population depend for its sustenance; therefore our oceans must be looked after
very well and not polluted."
The Legislative Department is hopeful that activities
planned for the day will raise awareness which inturn leads to a reduction in
ocean pollution.
"It's encouraging to see and hear about efforts by
communities and various groups to not only talk about sustainable oceans, seas
and marine resources, but actually implementing decisions taken by their
leaders to treasure the ocean by changing perceptions, habits and practices."