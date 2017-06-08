Fiji Time: 4:16 PM on Thursday 8 June

Donors celebrate in Labasa

LUISA QIOLEVU
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 1:08PM FEW village headmen from Vanua Levu joined secondary school students in the North World Donor Day celebrations at the Friendly North Inn today.

With the theme �What can you do, Give blood, Give now, Give often,� school students were given an opportunity to speak on the theme of the celebration.

In an interview, Ministry of Health Blood services divisional manager Northern, Alena Koroi said it was important for them to educate school children on the importance of being a blood donor.

 �We involve school children in the blood donation because we believe that they are the future of Fiji so when they grow up, they would know their responsibility of being a voluntary donors  and the other main reason of involving students to donate blood is because majority of blood donations done in the North are from school students,� she said.








