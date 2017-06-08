Reddy donates to Rakiraki

Update: 1:01PM RESPONSIVE to the needs of the public, is the way the Ministry of Education works on providing for the nation.
The government funded projects were constructed in to the
request of the school after the accommodation burnt down in 2015.
"Whenever we have something that we do for our children, we
feel really proud. We believe that future Fiji foundation must be strong and we
guarantee that we will reach our goals," said Dr. Reddy.
"This is the kind of education system we have which is
responding to the needs of the public. We want every child to have access to
education right from ECE to Tertiary Level," stated Dr. Reddy.
Dr Reddy told the community at Rakiraki District School that
Fijian schools were geographically spread out and had problems specific to
their location so the needs of each were different.
"We are now looking at the needs of individual schools for
example, the children in this school here don't need boat and engine to
transport them but the children in Malake Island need boat and engine because
they need to attend high school here, and therefore bus fare coupons will not
help them, RSL vehicles will not assist them," Dr. Reddy said.
The ministry has donated a boat and engine to 46 schools situated
near waterways.
"We now want to ensure that children from urban and rural
areas get access to the same quality of Education, no matter where they are
located."