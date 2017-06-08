Fiji Time: 4:15 PM on Thursday 8 June

Reddy donates to Rakiraki

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 1:01PM RESPONSIVE to the needs of the public, is the way the Ministry of Education works on providing for the nation.

The government funded projects were constructed in to the request of the school after the accommodation burnt down in 2015.

"Whenever we have something that we do for our children, we feel really proud. We believe that future Fiji foundation must be strong and we guarantee that we will reach our goals," said Dr. Reddy.

"This is the kind of education system we have which is responding to the needs of the public. We want every child to have access to education right from ECE to Tertiary Level," stated Dr. Reddy.

Dr Reddy told the community at Rakiraki District School that Fijian schools were geographically spread out and had problems specific to their location so the needs of each were different.

"We are now looking at the needs of individual schools for example, the children in this school here don't need boat and engine to transport them but the children in Malake Island need boat and engine because they need to attend high school here, and therefore bus fare coupons will not help them, RSL vehicles will not assist them," Dr. Reddy said.

The ministry has donated a boat and engine to 46 schools situated near waterways.

"We now want to ensure that children from urban and rural areas get access to the same quality of Education, no matter where they are located."








