Vessel on coral health tour

Update: 1:01PM A 16-man crew research vessel on a two year tour of the world on coral reef research will present some findings in Suva today.
Tara,
which sailed from Lorient, France in May 2016 arrived yesterday in time to be a
part of an external World Oceans Conference event hosted by the University of
the South Pacific and the Embassy of France.
Embassy of France media advisor Moira Vilsoni said the crew
were an interdisciplinary team of scientists whose work is coordinated by the Centre
national de la recherche scientifique or the National Center for Scientific
Research as well as the Scientific Centre of Monaco (CSM).
"They will examine in a new way the biodiversity of coral
reefs and their evolution in response to climate change and human activities,"
Ms Vilsoni said.
The researchers have been in Fiji waters for over a week
visiting the Yasawa Group, Pacific Harbour and the Nukulau areas to take coral
samples.
"They are just in time for the two day Pacific Voices for a
Global Ocean Challenge Conference which aims to invite all regional
organisations and the local stakeholders to contribute and make suggestions for
a greater change as an external side event to the UN Ocean Conference in New
York."
The Tara's pacific expedition which costs around 5million euros
will take the vessel to other Pacific islands.
"Their research findings will be compiled and given to their
partners, stakeholders and authorities."