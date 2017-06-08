Vessel on coral health tour

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Samuel Audrain, the captain of Tara addressing the media upon the arrival yesterday. Picture: MOIRA RADUVA

Update: 1:01PM A 16-man crew research vessel on a two year tour of the world on coral reef research will present some findings in Suva today.

Tara, which sailed from Lorient, France in May 2016 arrived yesterday in time to be a part of an external World Oceans Conference event hosted by the University of the South Pacific and the Embassy of France.

Embassy of France media advisor Moira Vilsoni said the crew were an interdisciplinary team of scientists whose work is coordinated by the Centre national de la recherche scientifique or the National Center for Scientific Research as well as the Scientific Centre of Monaco (CSM).

"They will examine in a new way the biodiversity of coral reefs and their evolution in response to climate change and human activities," Ms Vilsoni said.

The researchers have been in Fiji waters for over a week visiting the Yasawa Group, Pacific Harbour and the Nukulau areas to take coral samples.

"They are just in time for the two day Pacific Voices for a Global Ocean Challenge Conference which aims to invite all regional organisations and the local stakeholders to contribute and make suggestions for a greater change as an external side event to the UN Ocean Conference in New York."

The Tara's pacific expedition which costs around 5million euros will take the vessel to other Pacific islands.

"Their research findings will be compiled and given to their partners, stakeholders and authorities."