Fletcher bridge closure

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 12:24PM DO NOT use the Fletcher Road Bridge on Sunday because the Fiji Roads Authority will be conducting maintenance on it.

This from the FRA which issued a statement to say the bridge would be closed from 8:00am Sunday June 11 to 6:00pm.

"Motorists are advised to use Grantham Road," the FRA said.

"The nature of the maintenance work will include tightening the loose deck planks; replacing the missing nuts and bolts; and a safety check on all pins and safety clips."

Once the works are complete, the bridge will reopen but motorists can contact the FRA on 5720 with questions about the closure of the Fletcher Bridge.








