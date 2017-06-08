Fiji Time: 4:16 PM on Thursday 8 June

Strong wind warning for mariners

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Update: 12:05PM MARINERS are being reminded that there is a strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

The marine weather bulletin issued by the issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi at 8:30am this morning states a trough of low pressure with the associated clouds and showers lies slow moving over the northern parts of Fiji.

Forecast to 6am tomorrow for Fiji waters, east to southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, rough seas and poor visibility in areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Further outlook, east to southeast winds 15 to 20 knots and moderate to rough seas.  








