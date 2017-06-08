Special dictionaries for Labasa

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:05PM A TOTAL of 400 students from various schools in the North will be receiving dictionaries with pictures this week.

The dictionaries are donated by a team of Rotary Club members from Harbour site, Auckland in New Zealand.

The team are heading down to Wainikoro outside Labasa Town this morning to distribute more dictionaries.

In an interview, President of Rotary Club Harjeet Golian said they believed that education and knowledge needs to be shared equally.

"We believe in better education for all and that includes getting dictionaries across to schools that are based out in the rural areas to have access to dictionaries as it is another way they can help improve their learning standards," he said.