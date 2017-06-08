Fiji Time: 4:16 PM on Thursday 8 June

Exploited childhood

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, June 08, 2017

SAVE the Children (SC) Fiji believes that children should not be exploited through commercial sex as commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) is one of the worst forms of child labour .

SC Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-McKenzie said when children were engaged in child labour, they were robbed of their childhood and were not able to develop to their full potential.

"It also harms their physical and mental development. When children are engaged in CSEC, they are not able to either attend school fully or attend school but are not regular to school, therefore are deprived of their right to education," Ms McKenzie said.

"The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), Article 28 states that all children have a right to education.

"Their health is also affected and children are at risk of resorting to substance abuse and exposure to health risks such as sexually transmitted infections (STIs)."

According to Ms McKenzie, in 2009 a survey by SC Fiji through the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Tackling Child Labour through Education (TACKLE) established in its interview of 109 children that these children were exploited through commercial sex.

She said there were many factors that contributed to the issue of CSEC in the country.

"Children living in poverty, children victims of sexual and/or physical abuse, children with disabilities, unsupervised children and children billeted with relatives are at risk.

"The growing number of tourists increases the risk. According to the 2009 research, children resorted to CSEC due to peer pressure, lack of finance, and according to some children their parents were aware."

Ms McKenzie highlighted that SC Fiji currently had no specific project focusing on CSEC.

"However, SC Fiji continues to work in close collaboration with the Fiji Government such as the National Co-ordinating Committee for Children (NCCC), Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and Ministry of Education to address issues in relation to children in general," she said.








