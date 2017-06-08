Fiji Time: 4:16 PM on Thursday 8 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Church youths take up farming to make money

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, June 08, 2017

YOUTHS of End Time Harvest Church in Naiyaca, Labasa, aim to reach out to members by involving them in planting crops and vegetables at their farm near the church.

Youth projects leader Inia Wele said their youth group was registered under the Ministry of Youth and Sports but they also trained the mind, body and soul.

"Our youth group belongs to the church, but we are registered under the Ministry of Youth and Sports so we can help our members, who are school drop-outs to earn income through our farming projects," he said.

The 60-member group aims at a large scale business.

"We have a total of 15 youths who have dropped out of school and are unemployed, so these projects would in a way help them earn some income," he said.

"We have a long way to go and we believe that planting and selling crops and vegetables from our farms would in a way mould us to become serious businesspeople one day, but then again it all trickles down to hard work and sacrifice."

Mr Wele said the youths sold sacks of cassava for $40 at the Labasa market during the weekend.

"We have plans to extend our business from vegetable and crop farming to bee farming and other ways that we can generate income in to our group to keep it operational," he said.

"These farms had a very tough beginning where we began at a small level and we plan to work our way up. This will not end here and we aim to achieve more so our youths can achieve their dreams like achieving their studies and in order to get a secure job."

Mr Wele thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports office in Labasa and the Minister for Youth for their support.

"We thank the Almighty God for his strength and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support and we hope to continue working with them in the future."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.422851.4228
GBP 0.37660.3686
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.65150.6265
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $12.5m write-off
  2. Navy divers to detonate explosives
  3. A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction
  4. Fijians need a 'living wage'
  5. Super sub
  6. Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
  7. New iguana species
  8. Workers told 'look long term'
  9. Floatsam and Jetsam
  10. PM urges sustainable development

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  6. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)