Church youths take up farming to make money

+ Enlarge this image Youth projects leader Inia Wele, second right, with youths of End Time Harvest Church in Naiyaca, Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

YOUTHS of End Time Harvest Church in Naiyaca, Labasa, aim to reach out to members by involving them in planting crops and vegetables at their farm near the church.

Youth projects leader Inia Wele said their youth group was registered under the Ministry of Youth and Sports but they also trained the mind, body and soul.

"Our youth group belongs to the church, but we are registered under the Ministry of Youth and Sports so we can help our members, who are school drop-outs to earn income through our farming projects," he said.

The 60-member group aims at a large scale business.

"We have a total of 15 youths who have dropped out of school and are unemployed, so these projects would in a way help them earn some income," he said.

"We have a long way to go and we believe that planting and selling crops and vegetables from our farms would in a way mould us to become serious businesspeople one day, but then again it all trickles down to hard work and sacrifice."

Mr Wele said the youths sold sacks of cassava for $40 at the Labasa market during the weekend.

"We have plans to extend our business from vegetable and crop farming to bee farming and other ways that we can generate income in to our group to keep it operational," he said.

"These farms had a very tough beginning where we began at a small level and we plan to work our way up. This will not end here and we aim to achieve more so our youths can achieve their dreams like achieving their studies and in order to get a secure job."

Mr Wele thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports office in Labasa and the Minister for Youth for their support.

"We thank the Almighty God for his strength and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support and we hope to continue working with them in the future."