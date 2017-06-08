De facto relationship recognition highlighted

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) is currently researching on women's access to justice under the Balancing The Scales project.

This was revealed by FWRM gender, transitional justice team leader Menka Goundan at the closing of the two-day gender sensitisation training on women's access to justice in Suva on Tuesday.

She revealed that FWRM was in the stages of finalising a women's survey which would be conducted over the next two months.

"We are still doing the women's survey. We don't have a ratified idea as challenges women face, but we have done a series of community consultations where women highlighted issues like financial difficulties, physical access, transportation, and the understanding around de facto relationships and the amendment to the act that de facto relationships are recognised under the Family Law Act," Ms Goundan said.

"The research was commissioned in January this year by FWRM. With this survey we have completed with the legal practitioner surveys and we are currently doing court observations and registry observations and we are also looking at some case studies and services provider type of analysis."

Ms Goundan said the participants were given some understanding around gender roles, the idea of gender equality and the issue on gender gap in the formal justice system was also raised.

The training was attended by 25 participants from the Family Law Court, Fiji Police Force and Legal Aid Commission.