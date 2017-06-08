Fiji Time: 4:15 PM on Thursday 8 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

De facto relationship recognition highlighted

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, June 08, 2017

THE Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) is currently researching on women's access to justice under the Balancing The Scales project.

This was revealed by FWRM gender, transitional justice team leader Menka Goundan at the closing of the two-day gender sensitisation training on women's access to justice in Suva on Tuesday.

She revealed that FWRM was in the stages of finalising a women's survey which would be conducted over the next two months.

"We are still doing the women's survey. We don't have a ratified idea as challenges women face, but we have done a series of community consultations where women highlighted issues like financial difficulties, physical access, transportation, and the understanding around de facto relationships and the amendment to the act that de facto relationships are recognised under the Family Law Act," Ms Goundan said.

"The research was commissioned in January this year by FWRM. With this survey we have completed with the legal practitioner surveys and we are currently doing court observations and registry observations and we are also looking at some case studies and services provider type of analysis."

Ms Goundan said the participants were given some understanding around gender roles, the idea of gender equality and the issue on gender gap in the formal justice system was also raised.

The training was attended by 25 participants from the Family Law Court, Fiji Police Force and Legal Aid Commission.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.422851.4228
GBP 0.37660.3686
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.65150.6265
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $12.5m write-off
  2. Navy divers to detonate explosives
  3. A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction
  4. Fijians need a 'living wage'
  5. Super sub
  6. Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
  7. New iguana species
  8. Workers told 'look long term'
  9. Floatsam and Jetsam
  10. PM urges sustainable development

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  6. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)