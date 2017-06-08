Rosemary of the cemetery

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Yankamma commonly known as Rosemary at the Dreketi Cemetery in Lautoka, a place she calls home. Picture: REINAL CHAND

SHE smiles as she is approached and starts up a conversation as if she knows who she is speaking to.

A little to her right, scraps of corrugated iron supported by branches form a little shed she calls home.

A few metres ahead from where she lives is a crematorium, a place she frequently visits.

Continuing her conversation, the middle-aged woman known as Rosemary tends to her clothes and recites several names.

Residents living near Saweni Beach in Lautoka, say the names are believed to be of those who have died.

Most people around the community have become accustomed to her ways.

Rosemary converses with most but they know she is not mentally stable and are unlikely to prolong the dialogue.

James Naicker, 53, a Saweni Beach Rd resident, said Rosemary had been homeless for more than 20 years.

"She was married, her husband still stays in this settlement and she has three daughters and a son. I don't remember when she developed mental health problems, but I know it was when her kids were still small. Her eldest daughter, who is almost 40 now, was about 12-years-old at the time.

"The village people here try to take care of her, but she doesn't want to stay with anybody. She prefers to be out on her own."

Mr Naicker claims most people around the community were of the belief that her condition was a result of witchcraft.

"You know our belief is that somebody did something to her. In the Fijian system they call it vadraunikau and Indians say jadu," he claims.

"She was a nice, very clean and tidy housewife."

Mr Naicker said there was a big difference between her calm demeanour then and the way she acted now.

"She mostly stays up in the bush or she stays with one of the families up at the hill near here, but she refuses to sleep in the house and prefers the verandah."

He said Rosemary survived by collecting firewood and exchanging it for food and money with homes in the neighbourhood.

"She will never go empty- handed. Whenever she wants something she takes firewood or something as payment," he said.

Rosemary's son Dharmendra Prakash claims that his mother's condition was because of alleged witchraft.

"The problem was she left us. Her real name is Yankamma," he said.

"We think somebody practised witchcraft on her when all this started because she would open the door in the middle of the night and she would run out to the cemetery (crematorium)," he claimed.

"She used to tell us that some people who had passed on were waiting for her at the cemetery."

Mr Prakash said over the years they tried to help her, but their mother was relentless and opted to live on her own.

He said his father in desperation had gone to numerous priests in a bid to rid his mother of the alleged curse.

"Some of the village people may be giving you wrong information like we do not want to care about our mother. That is not true. We care. We also want her to stay here, but she doesn't want to.

"Fortunately, at night time she comes to my home. I tell her to stay with me, but she always says some people who died were waiting for her at the cemetery."

Mr Prakash said there had been several attempts to get her psychiatric help, but she refused.

Director of Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki said they had no records of anyone named Rosemary or Yankamma being assisted by the ministry nor were they approached or notified of her condition.