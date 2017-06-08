Moroka's passion, love for music

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lepani Tagicakibau Moroka, left, and Vilivo Naseru (right) with the manager of the Uca Mirimiri Ni Delainausa at Procera Studio. Picture: FILE

SEASONED composer, Lepani Matakibau Moroka developed a passion for music from a young age.

His skills were developed at a very early stage when his parents encouraged him to attend choir practice in their village church in Natuvu, in the eastern coast of Vanua Levu, where he was brought up.

The Cogea native from Wainunu in Bua had a way with words and creating lyrics for tunes that naturally come to him.

At the age of 30, Moroka found his life's tune when he met his wife with whom they have two lovely children.

He now resides at their farm in Tovata, Labasa, offering his assistance to a number of musical bands in Vanua Levu with many of them stamping their mark in the iTaukei music industry.

Moroka is working with a band of youths known as the Breakers Band who reside in Savusavu and spends his spare time helping the group put together a new album they plan to release soon.

"I find my place among struggling youth bands because they are desperate and many of them have the talent, but do not know how to use them to make their music sell in a world where music has become very commercialised," he said.

"Last year I was working with Mokosoi ni Delai Devo on their album which is their sixth volume and was scheduled to be launched in Taveuni.

"It was then that I met Joeli and Nemai Uluilakeba who had in their care a group of talented youths from the coast of Saqani and Vaturova who had what I called the X-factor.

"This group of boys had the talent to sing, but they just lacked someone to guide them into the music industry."

Moroka said in 2008 he began reviving his musical talent after working with the well-known band Drodrolagi kei Nautosolo.

"Before this I used to sing and entertain at grog parlours in the village before taking off to New Zealand where I stayed for quite some time with my uncle who had a pine farm in North Island," he said.

"I used to sing in New Zealand with the Fijian community in the Wellington area during gatherings.

"It was during this time that I identified quickly the numerous talents that we had in our villages and among our people.

"However, the problem was that people did not know how to finetune their talents and how to go about making their own albums and finding those connections within the music industry to get their talents known and exposed."

Between 2009 to 2010 after assisting the Drodrolagi kei Nautosolo band and writing some of their hits, Moroka realised that his work in the music industry was to find music talents and develop them for the industry.

"It was this year that I started working with the Kirici Gospel," he said.

"In 2011 I helped form the group Voqa Vou kei Nakorosaka which later became a public relations group for the Cakaudrove Provincial Office managed by the then Roko Tui Cakaudrove Ratu Aca Mataitini.

"I began work with newcomer Uca Mirimiri Ni Delainausa in 2014 to compose some of their songs assisting them with the launch of their album which became a hit too.

"It was through this group that we were identified to represent the country and be part of a Government-funded tour to New Zealand."

Moroka later coined a song in honour of the tour National Heritage which was the theme song for the tour funded by the Ministry of iTaukei.

"In the same year I launched the 5th volume of the Makosoi ni Delaidevo album with renowned musician Sitiveni Lakolako," he said.

"The year 2015 I began working with Tagimoucia Boi Yawa, a band from Taveuni, I helped set up.

"Last year I focused on helping the Makosoi Delai Devo to churn out their 6th volume.

"I had written eight songs for the album which includes; E Vaka Na Tadra Vei Au; Noqu Dodomo; and Tagi Ni Yalo Oqo."

Moroka has a passion for helping young music enthusiasts, adding it was difficult to work with experienced musicians.

"I think what draws me to them is their willingness to learn and to share what they have while experienced musicians often have their own way of doing things which is hard to change and innovate," he said.

"The iTaukei music industry has quickly evolved to reach its current status and people seem to be doing their own things getting caught up with trying to stamp their mark in the music industry.

"No one has time to sit down with developing musicians and help them develop their dreams.

"Our young musicians are left to fend for their own and it is encouraging to see a few of them like Laisa Vulakoro taking time of their busy schedules to use their own resources and nurture young musicians."

Moroka resides on their family farm in Tovata planting root crops while traversing around Vanua Levu using his own resources and time to assist musical bands, especially youth bands.

He is greatly assisted by his uncle Seru Tavodrau, who resides in New Zealand.

"My family including my wife and two children greatly support me in the work I do and for this I will be forever thankful to them," he said.

"I am ready to help those that need my assistance."