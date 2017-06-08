Fiji Time: 4:16 PM on Thursday 8 June

Promoting healthy living

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, June 08, 2017

FORMER students of Marist Brothers High School (MBHS) took advantage of their reunion to raise awareness on prostate cancer yesterday.

MBHS alumni from around the world gathered at the school's Lambert Hall in Suva where they were offered free prostate cancer tests as an initiative to promote healthy living.

The mobilise program gave an opportunity for the former scholars to raise issues and come up with plans and initiatives to further develop the school.

They also conducted their annual general meeting and the election of new members to lead the association yesterday.

A conference will be conducted by the association today to discuss further plans for the school.

The former scholars are celebrating the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Marist Brothers in Fiji.








