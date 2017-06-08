Promoting healthy living

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The students of Marist Brothers High School with Ken Riley (centre), a member of the Marist Solidarity from Brisbane, during the Marist Brothers Bicentennial Celebrations at the school in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FORMER students of Marist Brothers High School (MBHS) took advantage of their reunion to raise awareness on prostate cancer yesterday.

MBHS alumni from around the world gathered at the school's Lambert Hall in Suva where they were offered free prostate cancer tests as an initiative to promote healthy living.

The mobilise program gave an opportunity for the former scholars to raise issues and come up with plans and initiatives to further develop the school.

They also conducted their annual general meeting and the election of new members to lead the association yesterday.

A conference will be conducted by the association today to discuss further plans for the school.

The former scholars are celebrating the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Marist Brothers in Fiji.