Couple fights for daughter's health

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Leukemia patient Merewalesi Lala with her parents — Emily and Isoa — at the WOWS Kids Fiji centre in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

BEING newlyweds and discovering that their daughter is living with leukemia was the hardest thing that couple Isoa and Emily Lala had to go through in March last year.

Four-year-old Merewalesi Lala is undergoing her fourth stage of treatment at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Mr Lala said as a couple, they had to be strong for their only daughter's sake and they still hoped that her health would improve.

Mr Lala lived in Levuka with his wife and daughter, however, because of Merewalesi's medical treatment, his wife and daughter had to move to Suva.

He said when his daughter went through chemotherapy, it was excruciating to see her in so much pain, however, they had witnessed the benefits of the treatment.

"This is a challenging time for us and on a daily basis we worry about her health," he said.

"This is a life or death situation, but it all comes down to us and how we stay strong during the situation.

"My wife and I are working together and we cling on to the faith that our daughter will get better."

Merewalesi gets a check-up at the hospital once a week.

Mrs Lala acknowledged WOWS Kids, a charitable organisation assisting children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, for its continuous support in funding for their transportation and providing food vouchers for the family.

"It is not an easy road, but we will overcome it with God as our pillar and strength," she said.