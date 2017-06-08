Fiji Time: 4:15 PM on Thursday 8 June

Mother urges family support in trying times

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, June 08, 2017

AS a single parent Priya Kumar was overjoyed when she received news that her four-year-old son Ayaan Chand was recovering from lymphoma.

Ms Kumar said her son was diagnosed with the disease last year.

She said while worrying about whether her son would recover or not, she never received any support from her husband.

"I was losing hope when I found out my son lived with lymphoma and at the time he was diagnosed, my husband abandoned us," she said.

"I had to go through the process of taking care of him myself and it has been a hard journey. It was August last year and he was admitted in the hospital because he only had 30 per cent of oxygen in his lungs."

Ms Kumar said after two months of treatment, her son's condition progressed.

"I was so happy to discover that my son is recovering quickly because the condition is treatable," she said.

"It all comes down to sticking by your loved ones and staying strong during such hard times."

She said she was thankful to WOWS Kids, the medical team and her parents who supported them throughout the process.

"If you're a parent and your child is fighting cancer, I urge you to work with your husband or wife, support them and stay strong for your children," she added.

Like other types of cancer, lymphoma is a disease of the body's cells.

In lymphoma, a lump or tumour forms in one or more groups of lymph nodes and lymphoma cells can also travel in the bloodstream to organs such as the bone marrow, liver or lungs.








