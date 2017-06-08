Bid to further strengthen biosecurity relations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image New Zealand Ministry of Primary Industries chief technical officer Dr Stephen Butcher with Biosecurity Authority of Fiji chief executive officer Hillary Kumwenda in Suva yesterday. Picture: FILIPE NAIGULEVU

STRENGTHENING capacity building to boost Fiji's trade relations with New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries were among key outcomes of a bilateral meeting yesterday.

Officials from the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) and a delegation from NZ MPI met in Suva to set the platform for more collaboration on issues of mutual interest, including biosecurity concerns.

According to BAF chief executive officer Hillary Kumwenda, enhancing communication with NZ MPI would develop easier resolutions for many issues arising from the biosecurity front.

"We have now agreed to have an open communication channel on a number of issues, and what we have done so far in the past two months or so," he said.

"We have also agreed on having these bilateral discussions on an annual basis to be able to progress on a number of areas of mutual areas between BAF and MPI."

Mr Kumwenda said they had also agreed on an action plan which would serve as a basis of operation in the coming months until the next bilateral discussions.

"When we talk about trade, this of course includes import and export of agricultural commodities," he said.

"It is our considered view that the trade of such commodities must occur on a bio-safe platform, and our meeting today (yesterday) is a clear demonstration of our resolve to strengthen our co-operation in this regard."

The meeting also fostered dialogue and resuscitated ties between the two counterparts after a lapse of 15 years.

NZ MPI chief technical officer Dr Stephen Butcher reiterated their commitment towards strengthened relations with improvements on communication regarding issues of mutual interest.

"This was a very positive engagement that we have come with a spirit collaboration to work together," Dr Butcher said.

"The bilateral meetings that we hold are important for trade in both countries. We export a lot to Fiji and import a lot from Fiji.

"The focus of this meeting is to make sure traders are safe in both points of view. By working together, we can make sure that trade enhances our economies, together, but also means that it is safe and we continue to trade in a fluent way."