Fiji Time: 4:15 PM on Thursday 8 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NFU calls Clark to apologise

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, June 08, 2017

THE National Farmers Union wants an apology from Fiji Sugar Corporation's chief executive officer Graham Clark.

NFU general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry said Mr Clark should apologise for saying that cane farmers were "always looking for handouts" during FSC's strategic plan consultations held in Lautoka on Monday.

Responding to Mr Chaudhry's call, Mr Clark said his sentiments expressed at the consultation were misconstrued.

"Don't quote me out of context. I said that in the context that farmers should address their cost of production and not necessarily depend on government assistance," he said.

Mr Chaudhry said: "He (Mr Clark) forgets that the Fiji Sugar Corporation is the biggest receiver of government 'handouts'.

"It is well known that FSC is bankrupt, kept afloat by government guaranteed loans of which another $202 million loan guarantee was approved by Parliament two weeks ago," he said.

"FSC to date owes government $174 million, but some $900 million of taxpayers funds have already been written off since 2002.

"It seems it is alright for FSC to get money from the Government, but not for farmers."

Mr Chaudhry was responding to an article published by this newspaper yesterday in which Mr Clark was reported saying "Why should the Government give you money? Work hard and do something for yourselves," while responding to queries from the floor.

"This is an insult to the growers and he must apologise to them. On the one hand he insults the farmers, in another report in today's (yesterday) paper he claims growers are a very important part of the industry and FSC will work closely with them in an effort to revive the industry," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.422851.4228
GBP 0.37660.3686
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.65150.6265
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $12.5m write-off
  2. Navy divers to detonate explosives
  3. A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction
  4. Fijians need a 'living wage'
  5. Super sub
  6. Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
  7. New iguana species
  8. Workers told 'look long term'
  9. Floatsam and Jetsam
  10. PM urges sustainable development

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  6. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)