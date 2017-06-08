NFU calls Clark to apologise

/ Front page / News

THE National Farmers Union wants an apology from Fiji Sugar Corporation's chief executive officer Graham Clark.

NFU general secretary Mahendra Chaudhry said Mr Clark should apologise for saying that cane farmers were "always looking for handouts" during FSC's strategic plan consultations held in Lautoka on Monday.

Responding to Mr Chaudhry's call, Mr Clark said his sentiments expressed at the consultation were misconstrued.

"Don't quote me out of context. I said that in the context that farmers should address their cost of production and not necessarily depend on government assistance," he said.

Mr Chaudhry said: "He (Mr Clark) forgets that the Fiji Sugar Corporation is the biggest receiver of government 'handouts'.

"It is well known that FSC is bankrupt, kept afloat by government guaranteed loans of which another $202 million loan guarantee was approved by Parliament two weeks ago," he said.

"FSC to date owes government $174 million, but some $900 million of taxpayers funds have already been written off since 2002.

"It seems it is alright for FSC to get money from the Government, but not for farmers."

Mr Chaudhry was responding to an article published by this newspaper yesterday in which Mr Clark was reported saying "Why should the Government give you money? Work hard and do something for yourselves," while responding to queries from the floor.

"This is an insult to the growers and he must apologise to them. On the one hand he insults the farmers, in another report in today's (yesterday) paper he claims growers are a very important part of the industry and FSC will work closely with them in an effort to revive the industry," he said.