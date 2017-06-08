Fiji Hibiscus spirit arrives

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus Queen contestants Miss The Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon, front, and Miss Dove Alisi Vucago with The Fiji Times production department staff members in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

TWO Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Queen contestants are spearheading their advocacy work ahead of the festival in August by spreading their messages among their sponsors.

The contestants — Miss Dove supported by Motibhai Group, Alisi Vucago, and Miss The Fiji Times, Charlene Lanyon — this week met with their sponsors and affiliated companies to spread awareness on their advocacy message.

The two contestants were yesterday hosted to a morning and afternoon tea by the Fiji Times Ltd and a chance for the duo to meet and greet staff members of the newspaper.

The event also coincided with the christening of the refurbished the Fiji Times Ltd conference room.

Meanwhile, the duo also visited several companies of Motibhai Group, meeting the extended family members of the group.

The 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus will be held from August 12 to 19.