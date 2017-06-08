Fiji Time: 4:16 PM on Thursday 8 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Hibiscus spirit arrives

Filipe Naigulevu
Thursday, June 08, 2017

TWO Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Queen contestants are spearheading their advocacy work ahead of the festival in August by spreading their messages among their sponsors.

The contestants — Miss Dove supported by Motibhai Group, Alisi Vucago, and Miss The Fiji Times, Charlene Lanyon — this week met with their sponsors and affiliated companies to spread awareness on their advocacy message.

The two contestants were yesterday hosted to a morning and afternoon tea by the Fiji Times Ltd and a chance for the duo to meet and greet staff members of the newspaper.

The event also coincided with the christening of the refurbished the Fiji Times Ltd conference room.

Meanwhile, the duo also visited several companies of Motibhai Group, meeting the extended family members of the group.

The 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus will be held from August 12 to 19.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.422851.4228
GBP 0.37660.3686
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.65150.6265
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $12.5m write-off
  2. Navy divers to detonate explosives
  3. A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction
  4. Fijians need a 'living wage'
  5. Super sub
  6. Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
  7. New iguana species
  8. Workers told 'look long term'
  9. Floatsam and Jetsam
  10. PM urges sustainable development

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  6. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)