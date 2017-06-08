12 years in jail for drug farmer

/ Front page / News

A MAN convicted on one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

Acura Qaranivalu appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

On January 3, 2012, at Varavu farm in Daku Village, Naceva, Kadavu, Qaranivalu cultivated 11 kilograms of marijuana.

Qaranivalu was arrested after a raid by police at the farm from where they seized 32 marijuana plants.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge during the trial.

Justice Temo said the aggravating factor was the huge quantity of marijuana cultivated by the accused.

He said the only mitigating factor was that the accused had been remanded in custody for more than a year.

Justice Temo said the sentence should serve as a warning to others who wished to indulge in such illegal and criminal acts.

Qaranivalu will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years.