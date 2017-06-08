Counsellor tells court of teen's phone call for assistance

/ Front page / News

A State witness in the rape trial of a 16-year-old girl yesterday told the High Court in Suva that the victim called him on his cell phone seeking assistance.

A 27-year-old man is standing trial before High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera for allegedly raping his cousin.

He is charged with two counts of rape allegedly committed between November 25 and November 30, 2015, and January 1 and January 31 last year.

The witness, Vilisimani Rakikau, is a counsellor by profession and he works for the Ministry of Education.

Mr Rakikau said in February last year, he received a girl from Suva who said she needed someone to talk to because she was sexually abused by her cousin twice.

He said he was conducting a workshop in the West when he received the call.

Mr Rakikau said he then informed the girl to try and speak with her parents or grandparents on what actually transpired.

Mr Rakikau said he then met the girl when he arrived in Suva and it was obvious that she was emotionally disturbed. He said he then transferred the case to the Department of Social Welfare because the case was too serious.

The trial continues today.