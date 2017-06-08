Fiji Time: 4:16 PM on Thursday 8 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Counsellor tells court of teen's phone call for assistance

Litia Cava
Thursday, June 08, 2017

A State witness in the rape trial of a 16-year-old girl yesterday told the High Court in Suva that the victim called him on his cell phone seeking assistance.

A 27-year-old man is standing trial before High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera for allegedly raping his cousin.

He is charged with two counts of rape allegedly committed between November 25 and November 30, 2015, and January 1 and January 31 last year.

The witness, Vilisimani Rakikau, is a counsellor by profession and he works for the Ministry of Education.

Mr Rakikau said in February last year, he received a girl from Suva who said she needed someone to talk to because she was sexually abused by her cousin twice.

He said he was conducting a workshop in the West when he received the call.

Mr Rakikau said he then informed the girl to try and speak with her parents or grandparents on what actually transpired.

Mr Rakikau said he then met the girl when he arrived in Suva and it was obvious that she was emotionally disturbed. He said he then transferred the case to the Department of Social Welfare because the case was too serious.

The trial continues today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.422851.4228
GBP 0.37660.3686
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.65150.6265
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $12.5m write-off
  2. Navy divers to detonate explosives
  3. A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction
  4. Fijians need a 'living wage'
  5. Super sub
  6. Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
  7. New iguana species
  8. Workers told 'look long term'
  9. Floatsam and Jetsam
  10. PM urges sustainable development

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  6. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)