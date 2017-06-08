Fiji Time: 4:15 PM on Thursday 8 June

Cinema venue for Kaila! event

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, June 08, 2017

DAMODAR Events cinemas has stepped in to offer one of their Village 6 cinemas as a venue for this year's Kaila! Star Search competition.

Hibiscus Events Group chairman Hirdesh Prasad said this year's Kaila! competition was expected to be exciting, featuring 19 singers and six dancers.

"Except for the final, this year's competition will be held at Village 6 Cinema with the first show on Thursday, June 22. One of the challenges this year is finding suitable venues that are central and suitable for our competitors as the Suva Civic Centre is being renovated." The show will start at 6pm.








