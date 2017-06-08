Fiji Time: 4:16 PM on Thursday 8 June

Research to explore satellite imagery

Litia Cava
Thursday, June 08, 2017

THE University of Fiji has embarked on a research to explore the utility of satellite imagery to identify and classify coral reefs, marine benthic habitats and seagrass at two coastal communities in Fiji.

Pacific-American Climate Fund project manager and University of Fiji staff, Anish Maharaj highlighted this at the Ocean Conference in New York yesterday.

Mr Maharaj said the project had prepared local experts to design, use, and market habitat digitisation and tracing services using GIS (geographic information system) platforms.

"This research focuses on developing high resolution baseline maps to look at the impact of climate change in present and in future in Fiji and the South Pacific region."

"The project is in line with SDG 14 — "Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development," he said.

The presentation highlighted the importance of the PACAM project in Fiji not only to oceans but also the environment.

The US Agency for International Development's (USAID) PACAM had awarded a grant to the University of Fiji to conduct the mapping and monitoring of the reefs surrounding Viti Levu.

"A systematic long-term monitoring program of critical sites, in conjunction with existing research- based monitoring, would improve identification of effects of each on mangroves, reefs and benthic communities," said Mr Maharaj.

He said one of the most significant needs to help manage the use of resources in a sustainable manner was to develop accurate, high spatial resolution base maps of coastal and shallow-water aquatic resources against which to measure any future change, and to develop resource management plans and sustainable resource use strategies.








