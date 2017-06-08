Four-year suspension

/ Front page / News

SOME villages from 19 districts in Fiji have been suspended from participating in the seasonal workers program in New Zealand for four years effective immediately.

Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate revealed this in a Government statement issued yesterday citing various issues of misconduct and disorderly behaviour as the reason for the suspension.

"Recent reports revealed that the issues raised by the NZ employers are alcohol-related, failing to report to work, not showing respect, poor leadership, unhygienic living, high absenteeism and undue influence from the Fijian community in New Zealand," Mr Usamate said.

The districts include Mudu in Lomaiviti; Seaqaqa, Wailevu, Nadogo and Dogotuki in Macuata; Solevu and Nadi in Bua; Cakaudrove and Saqani in Cakaudrove; Namalata in Kadavu; Savatu in Ba; Namataku in Navosa; and the districts of Namalata, Namena, Dawasamu, Nailega, Nayavu, Naloto, Taivugalei and Sawakasa ? all in Tailevu.

The villages of offending workers that have been suspended are Tuatua in Lomaiviti; Dogoru, Nubu, Sasa, Vitina and Lomaloma in Macuata; Makolei and Nasolo in Bua; and Nakobo, Vatukaroa and Natuvu in Cakaudrove; Nadala in Ba and Wauosi in Navosa.

Villages or settlements suspended from Tailevu are Davetalevu, Matacula, Nakorovou, Nadrano, Lawaki, Luvunavuaka, Natalaira, Nabulini, Namoka, Natuvatuvavatu, Nayavu, Naivicula, Natuva, and Dakuinuku.

Mr Usamate said the decision to suspend workers and their villages or settlements was not sudden or new "but has been clearly conveyed during the ministry's tikina-based recruitment and consultation nationwide".

During recent consultations held in the provinces of Rewa and Naitasiri, Mr Usamate stressed the need to select the right people who could build Fiji's reputation.

He issued a strong warning yesterday saying seasonal workers that damage Fiji's reputation under the New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme and the Australia Seasonal Worker Programme (SWP) would not be considered for future seasonal work employment opportunities for four years.

He said teams that damage Fiji's reputation would face the consequences where the whole village would be affected.

He added the reputation of Fijian workers was paramount and the suspension period would be activated as stated under the ministry's Foreign Seasonal Employment Policy.

"The re-engagement of workers from the affected villages or settlements will be at the discretion of the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations."

More than 300 Fijians are in Austraia and New Zealand under the seasonal workers scheme.