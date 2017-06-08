Fiji Time: 4:15 PM on Thursday 8 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Four-year suspension

Timoci Vula
Thursday, June 08, 2017

SOME villages from 19 districts in Fiji have been suspended from participating in the seasonal workers program in New Zealand for four years effective immediately.

Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate revealed this in a Government statement issued yesterday citing various issues of misconduct and disorderly behaviour as the reason for the suspension.

"Recent reports revealed that the issues raised by the NZ employers are alcohol-related, failing to report to work, not showing respect, poor leadership, unhygienic living, high absenteeism and undue influence from the Fijian community in New Zealand," Mr Usamate said.

The districts include Mudu in Lomaiviti; Seaqaqa, Wailevu, Nadogo and Dogotuki in Macuata; Solevu and Nadi in Bua; Cakaudrove and Saqani in Cakaudrove; Namalata in Kadavu; Savatu in Ba; Namataku in Navosa; and the districts of Namalata, Namena, Dawasamu, Nailega, Nayavu, Naloto, Taivugalei and Sawakasa ? all in Tailevu.

The villages of offending workers that have been suspended are Tuatua in Lomaiviti; Dogoru, Nubu, Sasa, Vitina and Lomaloma in Macuata; Makolei and Nasolo in Bua; and Nakobo, Vatukaroa and Natuvu in Cakaudrove; Nadala in Ba and Wauosi in Navosa.

Villages or settlements suspended from Tailevu are Davetalevu, Matacula, Nakorovou, Nadrano, Lawaki, Luvunavuaka, Natalaira, Nabulini, Namoka, Natuvatuvavatu, Nayavu, Naivicula, Natuva, and Dakuinuku.

Mr Usamate said the decision to suspend workers and their villages or settlements was not sudden or new "but has been clearly conveyed during the ministry's tikina-based recruitment and consultation nationwide".

During recent consultations held in the provinces of Rewa and Naitasiri, Mr Usamate stressed the need to select the right people who could build Fiji's reputation.

He issued a strong warning yesterday saying seasonal workers that damage Fiji's reputation under the New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme and the Australia Seasonal Worker Programme (SWP) would not be considered for future seasonal work employment opportunities for four years.

He said teams that damage Fiji's reputation would face the consequences where the whole village would be affected.

He added the reputation of Fijian workers was paramount and the suspension period would be activated as stated under the ministry's Foreign Seasonal Employment Policy.

"The re-engagement of workers from the affected villages or settlements will be at the discretion of the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations."

More than 300 Fijians are in Austraia and New Zealand under the seasonal workers scheme.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.422851.4228
GBP 0.37660.3686
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.65150.6265
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $12.5m write-off
  2. Navy divers to detonate explosives
  3. A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction
  4. Fijians need a 'living wage'
  5. Super sub
  6. Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
  7. New iguana species
  8. Workers told 'look long term'
  9. Floatsam and Jetsam
  10. PM urges sustainable development

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  6. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)