Workers told 'look long term'

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum meets part of the Rarawai mill employees in Ba yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has urged sugarcane growers and mill workers to think of the long term benefits of the sugar industry instead of looking at easier ways to make money.

While speaking at the official start of the crushing season at the Rarawai sugar mill in Ba yesterday, he said people have been taking advantage of the ailing industry to benefit themselves.

"There are too many times people want to sabotage things in the cane field or the mill for political gain, but that is a very short term view," he said.

"Please we need to look at the long term goals. How we are going to benefit from this in the long term.

"We need to think of how the economy will benefit in the long term."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the country had changed over the past 10 years.

"There are many things happening in the economy today that were not heard of and people could not think of but has actually happened.

"There's so many things that have happened in modern day Fiji that could not have happened if we did not work together.

"If we work together as a team here at the Rarawai mill, I'm sure we will have a successful crushing season.

"We will ensure the longevity of the sugar cane industry and it will have a mutual benefit."

The Rarawai mill officially began its 2017 crushing season yesterday.

"The mill will crush cane supplied from Rakiraki, Tavua and parts of Ba.