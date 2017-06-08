Skills, pay grade reviewed

/ Front page / News

THE FIJI Sugar Corporation workers' skills and pay grade are being reviewed.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the ongoing review was similar to the civil service review where employees were paid according to their skills set and experience.

"The (FSC) CEO and I have had a discussion about this," he told a mill worker who requested a salary increase for FSC workers.

"But we need to get rid of the old way of thinking first. The old way of thinking is give everybody a 10 per cent increase.

"The civil service reform is looking at how much we are paying civil servants and how much companies are paying their people doing the same job. Then we do what we call benchmarking."

We've been doing this with the civil service.

"One of the things that FSC will do is see how much they are paying their electricians and how much FEA is paying for theirs and how much Tropik Wood is paying and then we do a benchmark.

"The FSC is already doing this and they are also looking at the skill set of people."

