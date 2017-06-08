Industry 'critical to economy'

/ Front page / News

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said while the sugar industry's contribution to Fiji's GDP was low, the sector remained an important aspect of the country's economy.

"The sugar industry is critical to the economy. The industry used to contribute a very large proportion of our GDP. Today it contributes only about five per cent," he said.

"However, even though it only contributes about 5 per cent compared to tourism which contributes about 35 per cent, the sugar industry has a lot more people involved in it.

"It has approximately 200,000 people that are impacted directly or indirectly. All the proceeds from sugar that we sell overseas comes back to Fiji," he said.

"It goes directly into the hands of the people who are cutting, planting and working at the mill and there's a whole range of people across the economic spectrum who are actually involved. This is why the sugar industry is important."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said a lack of investment that should have gone into Fiji Sugar Corporation three or four decades ago also led to the decline of the industry.

"I have said this before, of course there are some issues that we can highlight.

"Starting off probably from the investment that should have gone into FSC, three or four decades ago, never went into FSC. We actually saw a decline from the CSR, a lot of investments did not go into the mills."

