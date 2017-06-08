Fiji Time: 4:16 PM on Thursday 8 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, June 08, 2017

THIRTY-TWO companies have been charged by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority for not reducing VAT on goods and items.

This was revealed by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at an informal discussion with sugarcane farmers and mill workers in Ba yesterday.

"We have charged 32 companies already and some of them have paid the penalty too," he said.

"Some of the penalties are as high as $50,000.

"Only two out of the 32 are challenging and we are going to court with it, but all of the others have paid their penalty very quietly because they don't want other people to know."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said companies were mandated to apply the new taxation system announced by Government last year.

"We had made a directive last year to reduce the VAT from 15 per cent to 9 per cent.

"So it is now an offence to not pass on the reduction to the consumer.

"If you know of a company that is doing that, then you need to tell us about it. We cannot be everywhere so you need to inform FRCA about it."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to concerns by some farmers and lorry drivers of the exorbitant prices of mechanical parts such as tyres and batteries.

The farmers revealed that certain companies were increasing prices of their products when crushing season began.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.422851.4228
GBP 0.37660.3686
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.65150.6265
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $12.5m write-off
  2. Navy divers to detonate explosives
  3. A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction
  4. Fijians need a 'living wage'
  5. Super sub
  6. Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
  7. New iguana species
  8. Workers told 'look long term'
  9. Floatsam and Jetsam
  10. PM urges sustainable development

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  6. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)