A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction

THIRTY-TWO companies have been charged by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority for not reducing VAT on goods and items.

This was revealed by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at an informal discussion with sugarcane farmers and mill workers in Ba yesterday.

"We have charged 32 companies already and some of them have paid the penalty too," he said.

"Some of the penalties are as high as $50,000.

"Only two out of the 32 are challenging and we are going to court with it, but all of the others have paid their penalty very quietly because they don't want other people to know."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said companies were mandated to apply the new taxation system announced by Government last year.

"We had made a directive last year to reduce the VAT from 15 per cent to 9 per cent.

"So it is now an offence to not pass on the reduction to the consumer.

"If you know of a company that is doing that, then you need to tell us about it. We cannot be everywhere so you need to inform FRCA about it."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to concerns by some farmers and lorry drivers of the exorbitant prices of mechanical parts such as tyres and batteries.

The farmers revealed that certain companies were increasing prices of their products when crushing season began.