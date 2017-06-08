/ Front page / News

LANDOWNERS yesterday agreed to work with the Fiji Sugar Corporation to turn their idle land into sugar cane farms around Macuata Province.

Various landowning groups from the Labasa and Vunimoli sectors met FSC senior staff in Labasa where they discussed options available for a joint venture.

Labasa mill manager Karia Christopher said the joint venture had been going on for almost seven years.

"We have been successful with our joint venture for the past four years and one example is the farm in Nagigi which is our joint venture with the Qomate family," he said.

"We also have a large-scale farm in Seaqaqa at the FSC estate in Tadravula and that has also been a success."

Mr Christopher said the only condition needed for the joint venture project was to make it a productive farm.

"We want the farms to be very productive which means the landowners have to comply with the three latest technologies in planting," he said.

"This means they have to go back to basics which is to apply fertilizer, selection of seed cane and preparation of the land.

"We are encouraging landowners to give in their idle land because it will in turn help the Government and will contribute to providing the mill with more cane."

Mr Christopher said the landowners would benefit greatly.

"It will help landowners largely and the only thing they need to do is give us the land and we will help them get cash because the only constraints by landowners is the cash."

He said the program would provide cash through the Fiji Development Bank that is working in partnership with FSC.

"This is a good thing, so now we want to give it back to the landowners to earn money from their own land," he said.

"People who have leased the land have gone and the land is sitting idle, waiting to be put back to production but it's not happening for some," he said.

"So we want to facilitate this.

"And it's beneficial to the people and that's very quick, because we will plant this year and we will be able to harvest next year."

Mr Christopher said the joint venture would help FSC and the country export increased sugar because of productive farms.

"The mill is getting very efficient.

"But now with more money and the focus on the new management, they will put more investment in the upgrading of the mill so that it is sustainable and reliable."