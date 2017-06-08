Fiji Time: 4:15 PM on Thursday 8 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Joint venture

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, June 08, 2017

LANDOWNERS yesterday agreed to work with the Fiji Sugar Corporation to turn their idle land into sugar cane farms around Macuata Province.

Various landowning groups from the Labasa and Vunimoli sectors met FSC senior staff in Labasa where they discussed options available for a joint venture.

Labasa mill manager Karia Christopher said the joint venture had been going on for almost seven years.

"We have been successful with our joint venture for the past four years and one example is the farm in Nagigi which is our joint venture with the Qomate family," he said.

"We also have a large-scale farm in Seaqaqa at the FSC estate in Tadravula and that has also been a success."

Mr Christopher said the only condition needed for the joint venture project was to make it a productive farm.

"We want the farms to be very productive which means the landowners have to comply with the three latest technologies in planting," he said.

"This means they have to go back to basics which is to apply fertilizer, selection of seed cane and preparation of the land.

"We are encouraging landowners to give in their idle land because it will in turn help the Government and will contribute to providing the mill with more cane."

Mr Christopher said the landowners would benefit greatly.

"It will help landowners largely and the only thing they need to do is give us the land and we will help them get cash because the only constraints by landowners is the cash."

He said the program would provide cash through the Fiji Development Bank that is working in partnership with FSC.

"This is a good thing, so now we want to give it back to the landowners to earn money from their own land," he said.

"People who have leased the land have gone and the land is sitting idle, waiting to be put back to production but it's not happening for some," he said.

"So we want to facilitate this.

"And it's beneficial to the people and that's very quick, because we will plant this year and we will be able to harvest next year."

Mr Christopher said the joint venture would help FSC and the country export increased sugar because of productive farms.

"The mill is getting very efficient.

"But now with more money and the focus on the new management, they will put more investment in the upgrading of the mill so that it is sustainable and reliable."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.66150.6425
JPY 54.422851.4228
GBP 0.37660.3686
EUR 0.43460.4226
NZD 0.68720.6542
AUD 0.65150.6265
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 08th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $12.5m write-off
  2. Navy divers to detonate explosives
  3. A-G: It's an offence not to pass on reduction
  4. Fijians need a 'living wage'
  5. Super sub
  6. Boxers predict a knockout in Nadi fight
  7. New iguana species
  8. Workers told 'look long term'
  9. Floatsam and Jetsam
  10. PM urges sustainable development

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  3. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  4. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  6. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  7. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  10. Serevi stands by Baber Wednesday (07 Jun)