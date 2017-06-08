Vendors clean up to mark ocean day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Labasa market vendors during their clean-up campaign around Labasa market area yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

VENDORS at Labasa Market cleaned up the town area yesterday as they celebrated World Ocean Day.

Labasa market master Shalendra Chand said the idea of doing a clean-up was basically to help save the marine lives and beautify the environment.

"The whole idea was decided by the market vendors as part of our ocean day celebration program and with this we have gathered all vendors to pick around Labasa River bank near the market, through town area where the market is located and the fish market area," he said.

Mr Chand said the clean-up was another way to help support the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, who will chair the United Nations Conference of the Parties 23 later this year in Germany.

"This clean-up campaign is also another way to send our message across to the people of Labasa that climate change is real," Mr Chand said.

"This type of rubbish leads to the river and out to the ocean, killing marine resources.

We must act now and do our part to save our resources."

Ekari Rabici, a market vendor, said the clean-up campaign was an example to the public and especially to children to work together to keep the evironment clean at all times.

"This is not just a one day thing, we have to exercise this every day in order to keep Labasa Town and also our homes clean," she said.

The council is working on beautifying Labasa Town and we encourage everyone to do the same and it all starts with each and every one of us, throw your rubbish in the proper place."

nd the only way to reduce the effects of climate change is to dispose of rubbish in the proper places," he said.